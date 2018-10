Fan Bingbing poses during the 355 Photocall at the sidelines of the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Fan Bingbing arrives for the screening of Everybody Knows and the Opening Ceremony of the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Without the Communist Party there would be no new China - and no Fan Bingbing, says the country's biggest film star, who this week admitted to tax fraud, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires provided to EFE on Friday.

In the West celebrities like Fan apologize to fans for missteps. In China, they apologize to fans and the Party.