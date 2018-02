Tech giant Tencent's unmanned smart store, We Life, in a shopping center in the Chinese city of Shanghai, Feb. 03, 2017. EFE-EPA/Paula Escalada

Shoppers at a Shanghai Mall on Saturday got to experience tech giant Tencent's first unmanned offline store.

Spread over around 300 square meters (3,230 square feet), the pop-up store, called "We Life", is still a prototype without any cash registers or tellers, and allows customer inside for shopping after they scan a QR Code with their phone.