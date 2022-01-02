A handout photo released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on 01 January 2022 shows the surface landscape taken by the rover Zhurong (issued 02 January 2022). EPA-EFE/CNSA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on 01 January 2022 and taken by the Tianwen-1 Mars mission shows the ice cover on Mars north pole (issued 02 January 2022). EPA-EFE/CNSA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has released four new photos sent by its Tianwen-1 mission, the country's first to land on the surface of Mars, the state-run People's Daily reported on Sunday.

Two of the photos, released on Saturday, fully or partially capture the mission's orbiter, which helps in maintaining communication between Earth and the probe situated on the Martian surface.

The CNSA said that the photo showing the entire orbiter, the first of its kind, was taken from a camera released from the spacecraft.

The two other images include one of the barren red surface of Mars and another of the planet's north pole, covered in ice.

(...)