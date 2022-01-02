The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has released four new photos sent by its Tianwen-1 mission, the country's first to land on the surface of Mars, the state-run People's Daily reported on Sunday.
Two of the photos, released on Saturday, fully or partially capture the mission's orbiter, which helps in maintaining communication between Earth and the probe situated on the Martian surface.
The CNSA said that the photo showing the entire orbiter, the first of its kind, was taken from a camera released from the spacecraft.
The two other images include one of the barren red surface of Mars and another of the planet's north pole, covered in ice.
(...)