A general view of containers at the Port of Qingdao in Qingdao, China's Shandong province, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

China reduced its trade surplus by 24.1 percent in the first four months of 2018 to 506.24 billion yuan ($80 billion), the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday.

The country's total foreign trade rose to 9.11 trillion yuan in the first quarter, an 8.9 percent year-on-year jump.