United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (C) watches as United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) and Chinese Vice Premier and lead trade negotiator Liu He (R) shake hands as they arrive for the opening session of trade negotiations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (2-L), United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (2-L) and Chinese Vice Premier and lead trade negotiator Liu He (2-R) pose for a photo before the opening session of trade negotiations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

Chinese staffers adjust the US and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

China's trade surplus with the United States dropped by 23.2 percent since the start of a trade truce between the countries on Dec. 1, to stand at 188.4 billion yuan ($27.84 billion), according to China's General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

In Dec. 2018, the trade surplus had shrunk 15.5 percent from Nov. 2018.