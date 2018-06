A construction with the logo of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in front of the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Jul. 01, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Newly elected Vice Premier Sun Chunlan takes an oath to the constitution at the 7th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan is set to travel to Russia between Jun. 12-15 to attend the opening ceremony of the 21st FIFA World Cup, China's foreign ministry announced in a press conference on Tuesday.

Sun, 68, will represent China at the ceremony, which will be held in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Jun. 14, and that will be followed by the first match of the tournament between Russia and Saudi Arabia.