(Front, L-R) US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, and People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang pose for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Feb 15, 2019. EPA-EPA FILE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) listens as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (R) talks while they line up for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Feb 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

China's Ministry of Commerce confirmed on Tuesday that Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington for a new round of negotiations to resolve the trade war between his country and the United States.

The talks are due to be held on Feb. 21-22.