A man from Cameroon stands on his Chinese made motorcycle to get a better view whilst attending an election campaign rally of Joshua Osih, the candidate of the Social Democratic Front (SDF), an opposition party to Africa's longest standing President Paul Biya who has been in power for 36 years in the capital Yaounde, Cameroon, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

Cameroon President Paul Biya casts his ballot in the presidential elections at a polling station in the capital Yaounde, Cameroon, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

Cameroon President Paul Biya (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they pose for photographers during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sep. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY WONG / POOL

The president of China congratulated the president of Cameroon on his re-election and who will be renewing his mandate after almost 36 years in power following a controversial election in which the opposition had accused him of fraud.

Chinese official news agency Xinhua reported Saturday that on Oct. 24 Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Paul Biya in which he reiterated the importance of the development of relations between China and Cameroon.