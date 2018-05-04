Chinese President Xi Jinping (R, bottom) stands to deliver his speech during an anniversary event celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Karl Marx, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for an event celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of German philosopher Karl Marx, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech during an event celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of German philosopher Karl Marx, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The President of China Friday commemorated the 200th anniversary of the birth of Karl Marx with a solemn ceremony in the Great Hall of the People where he praised the ideas of the German thinker, which still theoretically govern the current Chinese Communist regime.

Marxism, "like a spectacular sunrise, the theory illuminated the path of humanity's exploration of the law of history, and humanity's search for their own liberation," state news agency Xinhua quoted Xi Jinping as telling military officials and civilians of in the Hall where the regime holds its main ceremonies.