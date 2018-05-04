The President of China Friday commemorated the 200th anniversary of the birth of Karl Marx with a solemn ceremony in the Great Hall of the People where he praised the ideas of the German thinker, which still theoretically govern the current Chinese Communist regime.
Marxism, "like a spectacular sunrise, the theory illuminated the path of humanity's exploration of the law of history, and humanity's search for their own liberation," state news agency Xinhua quoted Xi Jinping as telling military officials and civilians of in the Hall where the regime holds its main ceremonies.