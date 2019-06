A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) walking with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during their meeting in Dalian, China, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during his visit in Beijing, China, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The president of China departed Beijing Thursday for his first official visit to North Korea, where he will meet his counterpart, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

Xi Jinping is accompanied by an entourage which includes Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his predecessor Yang Jiechi, now head of the Office of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, among others.