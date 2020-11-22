The president of China promised his country will "honor" its commitment of providing support and assistance to other developing countries, and "work to make vaccines a global public good accessible and affordable to people around the world."
In his address at the G20 summit in Riyadh via video link late Saturday, Xi Jinping said that the Asian country is ready "to step up cooperation with other countries on the R&D (research and development), production and distribution of vaccines" against COVID-19. EFE-EPA