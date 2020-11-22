A picture released by Xinhua News Agency shows Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivering an important speech at a grand gathering held to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, 14 October 2020. EPA-EF FILEE/ZHANG LING / XINHUA MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The president of China promised his country will "honor" its commitment of providing support and assistance to other developing countries, and "work to make vaccines a global public good accessible and affordable to people around the world."

In his address at the G20 summit in Riyadh via video link late Saturday, Xi Jinping said that the Asian country is ready "to step up cooperation with other countries on the R&D (research and development), production and distribution of vaccines" against COVID-19. EFE-EPA