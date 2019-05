A translator works in a translator booth as a screen showing Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering his speech is seen reflected on the glass panels during the opening ceremony of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing, China, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The president of China Wednesday stressed the need to promote peace and stability in Asia and urged the continent to defend openness, trade and connectivity.

In his keynote speech at the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations (CDAC) in Beijing, which was attended by representatives of 47 countries, Xi Jinping said that preserving peace and stability was the responsibility of every country.