The president of China expressed his desire for the United States and his country to reach a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible, state-run news agency Xinhua reported Sunday.
In a telephone conversation on Saturday, both Xi Jinping and the president of the United States, Donald Trump, expressed their willingness to work towards the implementation of the agreements sealed on Dec.1 in Buenos Aires - in a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit - which include a 90-day truce to negotiate their differences over trade and resolve the ongoing trade dispute between both countries.