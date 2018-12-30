US President Donald J. Trump speaks with children who are calling the NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa tracker in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Dec 24, 2018 (reissued Dec 29, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) review soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov 9, 2017 (reissued Dec 29, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The president of China expressed his desire for the United States and his country to reach a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible, state-run news agency Xinhua reported Sunday.

In a telephone conversation on Saturday, both Xi Jinping and the president of the United States, Donald Trump, expressed their willingness to work towards the implementation of the agreements sealed on Dec.1 in Buenos Aires - in a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit - which include a 90-day truce to negotiate their differences over trade and resolve the ongoing trade dispute between both countries.