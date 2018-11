China's President Xi Jinping leaves APEC Haus during the 2018 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

China's president is to arrive in Madrid on Tuesday on a state visit aimed at strengthening strategic ties between the two countries and boosting business opportunities for Spanish companies in projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative.

Xi Jinping will be the first Chinese president to visit Spain in 13 years after Hu Jintao did so in 2005.