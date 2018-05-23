Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to increase anti-terrorist cooperation and fight against cross-border crimes in Asia, the official news agency Xinhua reported Wednesday.
In a meeting held Tuesday night with public security officials of member countries (including China, Russia, India and Pakistan), Xi emphasized to the SCO the need "to beef up the capacity for security action, build a more rigorous, sound and efficient law enforcement cooperation network and jointly strengthen the capability of safeguarding stability."