US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leaves a press conference following a meeting with a North Korean official in New York, USA, 31 May 2018 (reissued 12 January 2021). EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE/FILE

China imposed sanctions on outgoing United States secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials of the administration of former US President Donald Trump for "violating" its sovereignty, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Also included in the list in addition to Pompeo are Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro, outgoing National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and the US ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft. EFE-EPA