The Chinese and North Korean national flags are seen on a sign along the Yalu River where across is the North Korean town of Sinuiju in Dandong, Liaoning Province, China on Apr 7, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A North Korean flag flutters on the roof of the Embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Berlin, Germany, Feb 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER BECHER

Thirty-two Chinese tourists and four North Korean workers were killed in a bus accident in North Korea, China's foreign ministry said on Monday.

The accident, in which two other Chinese citizens were seriously injured, occurred on Sunday night.