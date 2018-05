The Liaoning (C), the first aircraft carrier commissioned into China's military, sails out of Hong Kong, China, Jul. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A Chinese carrier group, led by the country's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was nearing combat readiness after a successful test and training exercise, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

"The exercises have effectively tested" the group's attack and defense capabilities, and the carrier group, which conducted its first tests on open water this month, has now reached "initial" combat readiness, ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang at a press conference.