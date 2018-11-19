China's President Xi Jinping leaves APEC Haus during the 2018 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, 18 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

China's President Xi Jinping (C) leaves APEC Haus during the 2018 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

China on Monday said that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which ended a day earlier in Papua New Guinea, had been a success, although the 21 member-countries ended the meeting without signing a joint agreement for the first time in the summit's history.

"The successful APEC meeting reached consensus at all levels and the leaders exchanged views on the trade issues of common concern, especially the multilateral trade system. Most members support multilateralism and promoted pragmatic cooperation," foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in a press conference.