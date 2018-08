El Salvador Foreign Minister Carlos Castaneda(L) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (R) toast during a signing ceremony to establish diplomatic ties between El Salvador and China at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Chinese foreign ministry said Tuesday that there were no economic preconditions in negotiations for the establishment of its ties with El Salvador and that the Central American country was not a bargaining chip.

The two countries signed an agreement on Tuesday setting up diplomatic ties and sparking Taiwan's criticism of the Salvadoran government.