A general view of humanitarian aid boxes stored at a warehouse near the Tienditas border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, Feb 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

China on Friday said that the forced entry of humanitarian aid into Venezuela could lead to conflict and reiterated its opposition to any action that could escalate into violence in the country.

"If the so-called humanitarian assistance is forcefully sent into Venezuela, it might trigger a conflict and have severe consequences. No one wants to see that," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang in a press conference.