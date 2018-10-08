(FILE) - A handout image made available by INTERPOL showing Meng Hongwei, Chinese President of Interpol, speaking in Bali, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/INTERPOL / HANDOUT

The arrest of the former president of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, accused by Chinese authorities of accepting bribes, demonstrates the determination of the Communist regime to root out corruption in China, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lu Kang, said on Monday.

China's anti-corruption body, the National Supervisory Commission, is investigating Meng Hongwei for accepting and offering bribes, which demonstrates "Chinese government's firm determination to crackdown on corruption and crimes," Lu told a press conference in Beijing.