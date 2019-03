Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi leaves after a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China's foreign minister Friday warned that intervention in Venezuela by other countries would lead to a state of anarchy in the South American country.

"It's up to the people of a country to decide its internal affair," Wang Yi said at a press conference of the 19th Communist Party of China National Congress, where he also explained the key elements of the country's foreign policy.