New Zealand parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Parliament House at sunrise in Canberra, Australia, 12 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Chinese embassy in Canberra, Australia, 16 December 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Chinese national flag flies at the Chinese Embassy in in Canberra, Australia, 30 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

China responded on Tuesday to countries and international bodies accusing China of "malicious cyber activities," including March's global Microsoft cyberattack, calling them "groundless."

The White House said on Monday that China "has fostered an intelligence enterprise that includes contract hackers who also conduct unsanctioned cyber operations worldwide, including for their own personal profit."