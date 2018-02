Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jul. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jul. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Monday said that bookseller and activist Gui Minhai, a Swedish citizen arrested last month, had made allegations of manipulation against Sweden of his own accord and he was not forced to do so by Chinese authorities.

Gui, a Swedish citizen of Chinese origin, was arrested on Jan. 20 while traveling to Beijing by train along with diplomatic staff from the Swedish embassy in China, for a medical check-up at the embassy.