A handout picture provided by Miraflores press shows President Nicolas Maduro receiving the credentials of Ambassador Boniface Vignon (L), from Republic of Benin, at the Presidential Palace of Miraflores in Caracas, on Jan.31, 2019. EFE-EPA/Miraflores Press/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES

China on Friday said it was in close contact with all those involved in the ongoing Venezuelan power tussle and reaffirmed that ties between the two countries won't be damaged irrespective of how the situation unfolds.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang reiterated China's "readiness to work with all parties" in the South American country that has plunged into a major political crisis after, Juan Guaido, the 35-year-old opposition leader, declared himself interim president, replacing Nicolas Maduro.