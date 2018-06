Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Thursday said it had not found any evidence of possibly deliberate attacks on American diplomats in China after another consular worker in Guangzhou was evacuated on exhibiting unexplained symptoms.

The second affected American staff member, Mark A. Lenzi, was evacuated along with his family this week after experiencing symptoms similar to those shown by a colleague at the US consulate in Guangzhou, including headaches, nausea and drowsiness.