US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing 'An Update on American Diplomacy to Advance Our National Security Strategy', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

China on Tuesday said it was not threatened by growing American investments in infrastructure and other sectors of the Asian economy.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday had announced that Washington would be investing $113 million in energy, technology and infrastructural initiatives in Asia, to possibly counteract growing Chinese influence in the region.