A view shows the White Paper on China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations during a press conference of the State Council Information Office to release the White Paper on China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations in Beijing, China, Jun. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Wang Shouwen, Vice Minister of Commerce and Deputy China International Trade Representative speaks during a press conference of the State Council Information Office to release the White Paper on China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations in Beijing, China, Jun. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Chinese government said Sunday that the United States' "exorbitant demands" were responsible for the deadlock in trade negotiations between the two countries, and that it was still open to working together to reach an agreement to end the dispute.

Beijing released a White Paper to explain its position on the trade dispute, a day after the latest tariffs announced by China on US goods came into effect in response to duties announced by the US President Donald Trump.