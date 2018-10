Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A handout photo made available by the Russian Defence Ministry on Sep 19, 2017 shows Russian tactical missile Iskander-M during the Zapad 2017 military exercises on the Luga range in the St. Petersburg region, Russia, Sep 18, 2017 (reissued Oct 20, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KONSTANTIN ALYSH / DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China said Tuesday it would not accept blackmail from the United States, after Washington threatened Beijing and Moscow with reinforcing its nuclear arsenal in the wake of announcing its intention to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

Washington and Moscow signed the treaty in 1987, pledging to eliminate their intermediate and shorter-range missiles.