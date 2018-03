Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrives for a press conference after the closing of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Chinese premier said Tuesday China plans to reduce tariffs on the import of consumer goods and services to open up the economy further to international free trade.

At a press conference after the plenary session of the National People's Congress, Li Keqiang said opening up the economy would enhance competitiveness.