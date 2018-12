US President Donald Trump (R) and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/THOMAS PETER / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (C-R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (C-L) review soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Nov.9, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE ROMAN PILIPEY

Representatives from China and the United States are planning to meet next month to negotiate an agreement on putting an end to the trade war between the two countries, the Chinese commerce ministry said Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng confirmed in a press conference in Beijing that both countries are finalizing the details of the meeting.