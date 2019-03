President Donald Trump on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House, Washington, D.C., USA, Mar.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVER CONTRERAS

The next round of negotiations to end a trade war between China and the United States will take place in Beijing on Mar.28 and 29, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng told reporters that US officials, led by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, would visit China for the eighth round of talks with the Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He.