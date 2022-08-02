China's National Health Commission (NHC) has said that the country’s population, the largest in the world, will experience negative growth before 2025 and advocated policies to boost fertility, including the abolition of "restrictive measures," state media has reported.

The information was published in a report by the NHC in the Qiushi Journal of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee and reported by the Global Times late Monday. It is the first time that the authorities have openly acknowledged that the growth rate of the population, which stands at 1.4 billion according to the 2021 census, will soon slow significantly.