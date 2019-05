Lipsticks of US cosmetics brand Estee Lauder are on display in a store in Beijing, China, May 14, 2019. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A woman sits outside US cosmetics brand Kiehl's store in Beijing, China, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Cosmetics of US cosmetics brand Sephora are on display in a store in Beijing, China, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Tuesday said it was ready to meet the United States halfway to end ongoing tensions amid an escalating trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

But foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang warned that China’s determination should not been underestimated as the country was prepared to defend its interests and fight till the end if needed.