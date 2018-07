South Korean soldiers walk over the tracks of the Gyeongui railway, blocked by a barbed wire fence, inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas at the western section of the inter-Korean border in Paju, South Korea, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

China said on Wednesday that it was ready to play its role in producing a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War and replace the Korean Armistice agreement, which is set to complete 65 years this week and includes China as a signatory.

China's foreign ministry said that it supported efforts to establish a treaty by the parties involved.