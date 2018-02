Relatives of sailors who were onboard 'Sanchi' oil tanker that sunk off the coast of China wait outside the National Iranian Tanker Company, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Unidentified relatives of sailors who were onboard 'Sanchi' oil tanker that sunk off the coast of China react inside the Iranian company in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Unidentified relatives of sailors who were onboard 'Sanchi' oil tanker that sunk off the coast of China mourn inside the Iranian company in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Chinese authorities said they have been able to contain a spill from oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea within an area of 30 sq kilometers (11.6 sq miles) from 328 sq.kms, according to local media reports.

A month ago the tanker - which was carrying 136,000 tons of refined petroleum oil and also some 1,900 tons of fuel oil - had collided with freighter CF Crystal and exploded into flames, leading to a large oil spill.