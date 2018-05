US President Donald J. Trump (C) stands after signing a presidential memorandum targeting what the White House termed 'China's economic aggression' in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin attends a reception ceremony for the US delegation ahead of the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem at the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, Israel, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

China Monday said that a recent tariff crisis with the United States that had led to fears of a possible trade war between the world's two largest economies would not recur provided bilateral ties stayed stable.

Strong bilateral ties between China and the US was not just beneficial to the two countries, but "is also beneficial to the whole world," China's foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a press conference.