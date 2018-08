Economist David Malpass takes an elevator at Trump Tower for a reported meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump in New York, New York, USA, Dec. 2, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE/POOL

China's then-Deputy Trade Minister Wang Shouwen speaks during a joint press conference held on the sideline of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's (APEC)'s 23rd Ministers responsible for Trade Meeting being held in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOANG DINH NAM/POOL

The new round of meetings between Beijing and Washington held in the United States capital to seek a way out of the trade war has been constructive and will continue, according to Chinese authorities on Friday.

At the invitation of the US, a Chinese delegation led by Vice-Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen held talks on Wednesday and Thursday with the US delegation headed by Treasury Under Secretary David Malpass, China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement.