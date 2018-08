US President Donald J. Trump holds up hats that say 'Make Our Farmers Great Again!' as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House to depart by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 30 August 2018. Trump travels to Evansville, Indiana, to attend a 'Make America Great Again' rally. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump gestures during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 August 2018. During the meeting Trump discussed trade with Mexico and Canada in addition to international security issues with North Korea. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to his supporters during a rally at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, USA, 30 August 2018. Trump is appearing at several Make America Great Again rallies around the country. EPA-EFE/MARK LYONS

Official newspaper China Daily on Friday made a scathing attack on the United States President for his repeated accusations against China on Twitter adding that his messages are from an alternative universe.

"There are few things more disconcerting than a tweet by the US president as they initially seem to accord to reality but then quickly turn into messages from some alternative universe," China Daily said in an editorial.