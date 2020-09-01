Beijing denounced on Tuesday that the United States has been abusing the concept of national security to ban more Chinese technology companies and mobile applications following the cases of Huawei, TikTok or WeChat.
An icon of Chinese internet media app WeChat (C) is displayed among other apps on an iPhone, in Beijing, China, 07 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY
