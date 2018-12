Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan.6, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Friday strongly denied cyber attack charges by the United States and its allies, accusing Washington of making "unfounded" allegations that the Chinese government was behind global hacking.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying asked the US to withdraw the accusations "as soon as possible" and not to prosecute suspected Chinese hackers, Zhu Hua and Zhang Shilong, who have been linked to China's Ministry of State Security.