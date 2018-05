North Korean officials watch on as an explosion takes place on the first day of dismantling at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEWS 1 KOREA SOUTH KOREA OUT

A group of peace activists, including Northern Irish peace activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mairead Maguire (3-L), rally in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2018, to call for the United States to hold a summit with North Korea as scheduled. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A protester tears a picture of US President Donald J. Trump during a rally in front of the US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2018, to criticize the US government and call for a summit with North Korea as scheduled. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

China on Friday asked North Korea and the United States to make use of a recent spirit of rapprochement and go ahead with a bilateral summit to facilitate the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

China's comments come a day after a much-anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, was canceled by the US.