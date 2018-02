US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (L) speak at a joint press conference after the inaugural US-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue at the Department of State in Washington, DC, USA, Jun. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon attends a press conference at Colombian Embassy in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/BALLESTEROS

A soldier stands beside a DF-31 nuclear missile weapon system on display during an exhibition at the Military Museum to celebrate the People's Republic of China army 90th anniversary in Beijing, China, Jul. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG EPA/WU HONG

China Sunday firmly opposed a nuclear review by the United States, saying it exaggerated the threat of Beijing's nuke capabilities.

The Chinese Ministry of National Defense said that the Nuclear Posture Review, prepared by the US State, Defense and Energy departments to reinforce its nuclear deterrence strategy, speculates about China's nuclear ambitions.