A woman passes by a restaurant with a poster depicting US President Donald J. Trump, stating that all US costumers will be charged 25 percent more than other customers starting from the day president Trump started the trade war with China, in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

The government of China on Wednesday said it would protect its interests in the escalating trade dispute with the United States, which it claimed was detrimental for both countries as well as the global economy.

"China's resolution to protect its own legitimate interests is unwavering. No one should have any illusions about this," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a press conference.