A protestor from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China displays a photo of Uyghur prisoners outside Western Police Station to protest the Chinese government's alleged incarceration of one million Uyghur muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, in Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, China, Sep. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Protestors from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China gather outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong to protest the Chinese government's alleged incarceration of one million Uyghur muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, in Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, China, Sep. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

China on Thursday said all controversial measures it has taken in Xinjiang were to ensure the region's stability and safety and denied the existence of re-education camps for ethnic minorities, including the Uyghurs.

A report published on Wednesday by the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) of the United States government had expressed concern at "credible reports of the mass, arbitrary internment of one million or more Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities."