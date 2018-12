A handout photograph from the 'Save China's Tigers' foundation dated Apr. 01, shows two South China tiger cubs at Laohu Valley Reserve in South Africa's Free State province, 600km south-west of Johannesburg. EPA-EFE/FILE/SAVE CHINA'S TIGERS

A handout photograph from the 'Save China's Tigers' foundation dated Mar.31, 2008 shows tigress Cathay licking one of her two South China tiger cubs at Laohu Valley Reserve in South Africa's Free State province, 600 km south-west of Johannesburg. EPA-EFE/SAVE CHINA'S TIGERS

China has sent the DNA of critically endangered tiger to space to conserve its genes and prevent it from disappearing definitively, state-owned China Daily newspaper reported Monday.

The genetic material, put into orbit at 1,000 kilometers (around 621.4 miles) above the ground during the weekend, came from a male South China tiger named Kang Kang, brought up in captivity in a zoo in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province.