Cambodian students wash their hands before starting class at a high school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 28 January 2020. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Police officers carry out information registration and temperature measurement for passing passengers at Jintang Island high-speed toll station in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, China, 26 January 2020 (issued 27 January 2020). EPA-EFE/STR CHINA OUT

Tourists wear masks as they visit the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 January 2020. Thai health officials are stepping up monitoring and inspection for the new SARS-like coronavirus after the Public Health Ministry confirmed eight cases in the country. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Passengers wear face masks as they arrive at Roissy airport, outside Paris, France, 27 January 2020. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Medical staff check the temperature of passengers at Nanjing South Railway station in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China, 27 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SU YANG CHINA OUT

Medical staff use an infrared thermal imager to check the temperature of passengers at Nanjing South Railway station in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China, 27 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SU YANG CHINA OUT

Jiao Yahui, Deputy Director-General of the Medical Administration Bureau of the National Health Commission, attends a press conference held by the National Health Commission, in Beijing, China, 28 January 2020. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Wuhan mayor offers to resign over city shutdown to contain virus spread

Thousands of medical personnel were arriving in Wuhan, the origin city of the new coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday as the death toll in China rose to 106, with 4,275 cases confirmed.

The figure given by China’s state-owned news channel CGTN shows an increase of 26 deaths and 1,531 confirmed cases, compared to the figures given on Monday morning by the National Health Commission. EFE-EPA