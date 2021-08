Jim Nickel (C), the Canadian embassy's deputy chief of mission in Beijing, speaks to Canadian diplomats, diplomats from other countries and media, as they gather at the Canadian embassy following up with the verdict to Michael Spavor, in Beijing, China, 11 August 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A court of Dandong in northeast China's Liaoning province on Wednesday sentenced Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for illegally providing state secrets or intelligence to foreign forces.

The court announced the verdict in a statement posted on its website and said that assets worth 50,000 yuan ($7,715) will also be confiscated from him.