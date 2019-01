A picture made available on 08 July 2016 of Wang Qiaoling (L) and Li Wenzu (R), holding up their mobile phones showing photos of their husbands Li Heping and Wang Quangzhang, human rights lawyers arrested in July last year and still being held under detention in Beijing, China, Jun. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A court in China's northeastern city of Tianjin on Monday sentenced human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang to four years and six months in prison for subversion of state power, a charge often used by the Chinese government against activists and dissidents.

Wang was arrested in Aug. 2015 during a government crackdown against law firms specializing in human rights cases, which led to the arrests of around 250 lawyers and activists.